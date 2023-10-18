Armed suspects break into home, after unexpected package is delivered to Washington Co. address

RICHFIELD, Wis. — Authorities in Washington County are searching for two people after they allegedly broke into a home armed with weapons on Tuesday, searching for a package shipped to an address they do not live at.

According to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, it all started with a 911 caller in the Village of Richfield reporting they received an unexpected package and that a stranger showed up for it. The sheriff's office said the stranger, identified as a male wearing a gray sweatshirt and orange Hi-Vis, told the 911 caller the package was for him, even though he didn't live at the address.

The stranger then tried to take the package and force himself in, the sheriff's office said, and a "confrontation" began.

The suspect eventually left, but he returned later with another person. The 911 caller said it appeared both were armed with firearms, broke a window and entered the home. They wanted the package, but the victims said they handed the package over to authorities. They left for a second time.

The sheriff's office is asking members of the public to come forward with information.

Read the full statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office below:

Date: 10/18/2023

Case: 23-36618

Authority: Sergeant Brandon Hood



On Tuesday, October 17th, 2023, at approximately 5:25pm, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an attempted strong-armed robbery in the Village of Richfield. The caller reported receiving an unexpected package from UPS. After the resident brought the package inside, a black male wearing a gray sweatshirt and orange Hi-Vis vest knocked on the door. The suspect advised a package was delivered for him at this address. He attempted to force his way into the residence to take it. A physical confrontation occurred between the suspect and the residents. The suspect then fled the area.



At approximately 9:35pm, The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the same residence that two black males, armed with guns, broke a window and entered the home. The residents told the intruders that the package had been turned over to the Sheriff’s Office. The suspects then fled the residence.



Initial witness reports indicate there was a vehicle in the area of the first incident that may have been involved. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information about this incident, including video surveillance. You can contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 262-335-4378.



Washington County Sheriff Martin R. Schulteis stated, "Our office will be aggressively pursuing every single investigative resource to hold these criminals accountable for their brazen actions. Although this was likely a random occurrence, I don't care. It will not be tolerated in Washington County." The sheriff also mentioned residents in the area will see a significant law enforcement presence in the area as further follow-up will be done to develop investigative leads.







