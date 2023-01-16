Armed suspect near Union Grove: Public asked to avoid area of 1st St. and 69th Dr.

UNION GROVE, Wis. — Law enforcement officials are asking the public to avoid the area of 1st St. and 69th Ave. near Union Grove due to an armed suspect.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said they are assisting the Racine County Sheriff's Office in the 18400 block of 1st Street near the Great Lakes Dragaway.

In an update at 5:30 p.m., officials said the suspect was contained, but not yet in custody. Ten minutes later, Kenosha County officials said the area is now secured but remained an active scene.

You are asked to take alternate routes.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

