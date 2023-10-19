Armed suspect dead after being shot by police near a Watertown school

WATERTOWN, Wis. — An armed suspect is dead after being shot by police near a school in Watertown on Wednesday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Watertown Police Department officers responded to a call regarding damage to an apartment around 11:17 a.m.

A male subject fled the apartment prior to police arrival. The male was later found in a parking lot on Tower Drive. The DOJ says he turned towards law enforcement with a handgun and at least one officer discharged their firearm.

Lifesaving measures were performed, but the male was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

According to NBC15, the fatal shooting took place in the parking lot of Luther Preparatory School. School officials say the incident didn't involve any student, faculty, or staff. School dorms were briefly put on lockdown.

A neighbor told NBC15 they heard two gunshots.

“I ended up buying a house in Watertown and wanted to get away from the city a bit more because I thought it would be a safer place but bad things can happen anywhere,” Morgan Prost told NBC15.

The involved officers did have body-worn and squad cameras. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, per policy.

DCI is leading the investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

According to the DOJ, "DCI will review all evidence and determine the facts of the incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Jefferson County District Attorney when the investigation concludes."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip