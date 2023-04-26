Watch Now
Mail carrier robbed near 88th and Chambers, Milwaukee police say

TMJ4
Posted at 4:41 PM, Apr 26, 2023
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mail carrier was the victim of an armed robbery near 88th and Chambers on Wednesday.

Milwaukee police say the armed suspect approached the victim and demanded and obtained the victim's belongings around 12:45 p.m.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

