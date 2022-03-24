Armed robber steals a dog, other items during several break-ins

LAKE DELTON — Lake Delton police are searching for a suspect and their vehicle following multiple break-ins on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the Outlets of the Dells parking lot where a suspect had broken into a vehicle and pointed a gun at the vehicle's owner. The suspect had been breaking into a work van when the owner confronted the suspect.

Officials said the suspect then pointed a gun at the victim while continuing to steal tools and other items from the work van.

Lake Delton police arrived on the scene and located the suspect vehicle. They attempted to stop it, but the suspect fled the scene and got on the interstate. Police attempted to chase the suspect but ended up terminating the chase due to unsafe conditions.

According to a news release from the police department, prior to the call at Outlets of the Dells, officers were on the scene of multiple other vehicle break-ins. In at least one of those instances, the vehicle description matched that of the vehicle at Outlets of the Dells. Police said one of the break-ins resulted in a 16-month old Cavapoo dog being taken.

Lake Delton Police Department

Now, police are looking for the suspect and their vehicle, a Ford F250 with a black bag over the driver's side window and a large placard in the back that says "fully insured." The license plate on the truck, PJ8907, was recently stolen.

If you see the truck or have any information on these incidents, contact Sauk County dispatch at 608-254-8331.

