'Armed and dangerous': Oconto Police say shooting suspect is believed to be in Kewaunee or Door County

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — The Oconto Police Department is searching for a 24-year-old man in connection to an armed robbery/attempted homicide on Friday morning.

Police say the suspect they are searching for is Cody J. Krueger who they believe is armed and dangerous.

They say Kreuger was armed with a small pistol at the time of the incident. Officials believe he may be in the company of 19-year-old Kyra L. Saldana.

Police say Kreuger is known to frequent the Algoma area and that current information suggest that he is most likely in Kewaunee or Door County.

The police department believes he may also be driving a silver or gray Honda Accord with self painted racing stripes.

Officials say the suspect is known to drive with a sawed off shot gun pointed at the driver door and has made comments about being willing to “shoot anyone trying to take his freedom away”.

Police say if you see him, do not approach and instead call 911 and move to a safer place.