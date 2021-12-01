Watch
Arizona State University students to protest Rittenhouse as a possible student

Sean Krajacic/AP
Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial presented by his defense at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
Posted at 6:14 AM, Dec 01, 2021
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State University students angered that Kyle Rittenhouse had been a fellow classmate and could enroll again are channeling their outrage into protest.

Four student organizations plan to hold a rally Wednesday afternoon on the Tempe campus to urge the university to disavow the 18-year-old, who was acquitted of murder last month in the deadly shootings during last year’s unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"Students don't feel safe with the prospect of having someone like Kyle Rittenhouse at ASU," an anonymous member of the university's Students For Socialism said, according to AZFamily.com.

In his testimony, Rittenhouse said he was taking online classes from ASU.

The university says he is not a current student.

Despite his status, student groups want Rittenhouse to be prevented from enrolling online or in person.

