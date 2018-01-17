Argument leads to triple shooting in Milwaukee, police say

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police responded to a triple shooting in the 900 block of West North Avenue late Tuesday night.

Police say during an argument, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man was shot by two suspects -- a 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old man.

The 36-year-old then shot back at the two suspects. All three men involved suffered non-life threatening injuries and are currently in custody.

Milwaukee Police will present this case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.