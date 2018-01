WEST ALLIS -- The West Allis Police Department is asking for help to identify a woman who allegedly stole computer equipment from the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District, located at 1205 South 70 Street.

The suspect is described as a white female with dyed red hair, photographed wearing a long black coat, pink scarf, and carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8000.