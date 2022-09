MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee men were arrested following a double shooting near 61st and Keefe on Monday.

Milwaukee police say two men shot each other following an argument around 1:10 p.m.

A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were transported to a local hospital for non-fatal injuries. They were then both arrested.

Police say criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip