Argument leads to deadly shooting near 29th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE — An argument led to a deadly shooting in Milwaukee Monday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police said they responded to 29th and Lisbon around 7:20 p.m. There, they found one person who had died from gunshot wounds.

The victim of the shooting has not been identified but MPD said it was a woman and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Now, MPD is investigating and seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

