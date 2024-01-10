Watch Now
Areas hit with snow while others rained out during winter storm

Milwaukee was pelted with rain most of Tuesday until it started to mix with snow late in the afternoon. Areas further inland saw snow pile up all day long.
Posted at 6:41 PM, Jan 09, 2024
The snow was persistent in West Bend. Several plows were seen clearing roads and parking lots.

The local school district canceled classes for the day while some businesses also declared a snow day and had employees stay home.

TMJ4 met a couple that spent their impromptu day off of work outdoors with their dog and shoveling early.

"The top, half really light underneath with the slush really heavy," Kelsey Moring said. "Starting ahead of time trying to do a little bit here before the rest of it comes in a little bit of time so it's not all of that weight at once."

A winter storm warning for all of southeastern Wisconsin is in effect until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

