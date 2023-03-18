Area ski hills to close for the season after this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Several ski hills in the area will be closing for the season after this weekend, the ski resorts announced on their Facebook pages.

Little Switzerland is among the ski resorts planning to close after two final days of skiing and snowboarding.

Given next week's forecast of temperatures in the high 40s and one day even reaching 50, Little Switzerland said it would be difficult to open for another weekend. So, they will officially be closing after one final day on Sunday.

The ski resort will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, the last two days of the season.

Sunburst in Kewaskum also announced it would be closing after this weekend, saying their team is working hard for this one last go.

Sunburst will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Both tubing and the ski hill will be open.

Alpine Valley ski resort in Elkhorn is also open this weekend, from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. After this weekend, Alpine Valley said it would decide its hours daily, taking weather and snow conditions into consideration.

Hours and conditions will be shared on their website here.

The Rock Snowpark in Franklin has already closed for the season but posted on its Facebook urging people to head to other hills in the area for just one last weekend.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip