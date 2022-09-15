Archery, crossbow deer hunting seasons begin Saturday

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters of safety protocols ahead of opening day for archery and crossbow deer hunting season.

Both seasons open on Sept. 17 and will run through Jan. 8. AS you head out into the woods, the DNR is reminding hunters to treat every bow/crossbow as if it were loaded.

Hunters should always point the bow in a safe direction, be certain of your target, what is before and beyond it, and always keep your finger outside the crossbow trigger guard or archery release until you are ready to shoot.

Additional safety tips from the DNR include making sure crossbows are on safe, always use bolts/arrows recommended by the manufacturer, and always protect yourself and the arrow points with a covered arrow quiver.

In addition to safety with bows and crossbows, the DNR is also reminding hunters of tree stand safety. Always wear safety harnesses, use three points of contact when going into or out of the stand, and use a haul line to bring unloaded bows in the stand.

Always tell someone where you're going hunting and when you plan on being back.

Check out the DNR's full safety and information guide on this year's deer hunting seasons.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip