Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Archdiocese sues Wisconsin over prisoner visit restrictions

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This image provided by the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center shows part of the interior of the building in Staunton, Va. (Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center via AP)
Jail Cell
Posted at 9:21 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 10:21:42-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Archdiocese of Milwaukee has filed a lawsuit demanding that Wisconsin corrections officials relax COVID-19 protocols and allow ministers to visit inmates.

Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the lawsuit Friday on behalf of the archdiocese in Jefferson County.

The lawsuit alleges that the Department of Corrections adopted a policy in March 2020 banning volunteer visits, preventing clergy from the archdiocese from meeting in person with inmates to provide spiritual guidance, communion, and penance.

The filing contends the policy violates a state law that grants clergy of all faiths weekly visits with inmates and inmates' freedom of religion. A corrections spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

"Milwaukee Tonight" debuts Monday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m