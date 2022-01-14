Archdiocese of Milwaukee warns of fake Facebook account impersonating Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki

MILWAUKEE — There is a fake Facebook account claiming to be Archbishop Jerome Edward Listecki, according to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

On Thursday, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee asked for the public to help stop the fake account from impersonating the Archbishop.

As of Thursday, the account was still sending people messages.

"If you receive a message from an account claiming to be Jerome Edward Listecki, please report it to Facebook," the Archdiocese of Milwaukee said. "The account is fake, and we’ve reported it to Facebook, but we’re told it is still sending people messages."

If you receive a message from the account, here are steps to take to help stop the account:

Take a screenshot of the message

Open the conversation

Open the top right menu and choose "Something's Wrong"

Choose the "Pretending To Be Someone" reporting option

Follow the additional steps to report it to Facebook

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee is asking if you could also send them a screenshot of the message you receive, as well as a link to the fake profile. You can send it by email to: social@archmil.org.

