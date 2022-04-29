Arbor Day shines a light on job opportunities, apprenticeship programs in Wisconsin

HALES CORNER, Wis. — This Arbor Day we're celebrating all the amazing things trees do for our planet. They clean our air, keep us cool, provide shelter for animals, and much, much more.

"Trees provide many great benefits to us," said Cassie Brayton, a part-time arborist apprenticeship program instructor at the Milwaukee Area Technical College.

They also provide hundreds of thousands of job opportunities for people across the country, including right here in Wisconsin.

"No one realizes that you can get paid to climb trees," said Brayton.

Brayton teaches and provides hands-on experiences for students learning about the arborist industry. That includes tree climbing.

"The climbing of trees allows for us to get up in the canopy and really assess the health of the tree and give a very good synopsis," said Brayton.

Trey Roby has only been a part of Northcott Neighborhood House's Urban Arborist Pre-Apprenticeship for a couple of months, but he said he already has big dreams for himself as he continues throughout the program.

"To own my own business," said Roby. "Maybe cutting down my own trees or pruning, planting. I've been doing it a long time starting off with my grandma planting fruits and vegetables."

In an industry that is only made up of 8% of African Americans and 7% percent of women across the country, Roby wants anyone interested in becoming an arborist to know this:

"Whether you're a woman, whether you are a male, Black, or white, they give you a shot. It's a chance. They are very equal and I just think it's a great program," said Roby.

