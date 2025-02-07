APPLETON (NBC 26) — As National News Literacy Week continues, one Appleton school is taking a unique approach to teaching students how to navigate the evolving world of artificial intelligence.

Valley New School, a public charter school in Appleton, is part of an exclusive national pilot program exploring how AI technology should (or shouldn't) be used in the classroom. But, when students were asked about AI, their skeptical responses were surprising. Not every student we spoke with sounded eager to embrace it.

“I don’t really like AI that much,” said Cameron Adgani, a student at Valley New School.

“I have a mixed opinion on AI,” added Valley New School (VNS) student, Beatrice Green.

Some worry about its long-term impact.

“It’s really scary to me that, like, my dream job could one day just be replaced completely,” Theo Sickler shared.

Trust in AI is another issue.

Watch: Appleton students tackle AI’s role in the classroom

Appleton students tackle AI’s role in the classroom

“Not entirely,” said student Korbyn Simmons when asked if they trust AI. “Like everyone else says, it kind of takes the human side out of a lot of things.”

Valley New School is one of just 19 schools nationwide participating in theSchool Teams AI Collaborative, a program that connects teachers and students with AI experts to explore best practices and real-world applications.

“Perhaps the most important thing students can learn right now is how to discern information, knowing whether a source is credible and has been verified,” said Jennifer Kosloski, an advisor and co-founder of Valley New School.

Educators at the school are tracking how AI impacts critical thinking and student engagement, using it as a learning tool rather than a replacement for traditional methods. Students have been using ChatGPT as a tool to help generate interview questions, simulate expert interviews and fact-check information.

The program, they say, is a thoughtful approach to integrating AI into the classroom.

What students are learning through this pilot program could shape AI policy not just at Valley New School but potentially across the entire district.

“It is very helpful when you introduce students to it, like, step by step,” one student noted. “So then, like, the students know what’s okay to do with it and what’s not okay,” adds Beatrice Green.

The program is currently active in eight states across the U.S. If you’d like to learn more about the AI Collaborative or enrollment at Valley New School click HERE.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error