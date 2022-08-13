Appleton police shooting leaves one man dead, Wisconsin DOJ investigating

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A police shooting left one man dead in Appleton on Friday night and now the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating.

According to a statement from the Wisconsin DOJ, Appleton Police responded around 7:22 p.m. Friday to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Ave.

The DOJ said officers arrived and confronted a man who was armed with a handgun. Officers tried negotiating with the man. The DOJ says officers later fired their guns, hitting the man. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and body camera footage captured the incident, according to the DOJ. No law enforcement officers were hurt at the scene.

The involved officers from the Appleton Police Department have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, the DOJ says.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

The DOJ says DCI will turn over investigative reports to the Outagamie County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.