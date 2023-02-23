Appleton dairy farm wins 2nd place at U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — An Appleton dairy farm won a high placing at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest held in Green Bay.

Vintage Cupola American Original Cheese, a hard raw milk cheese made by Door Artisan Cheese Company of Egg Harbor for Red Barn Family Farms in Appleton.

Red Barn Family Farms said that Vintage Cupola was not only a Best of Class winner at the contest but was also a Top 20 finalist.

The contest features a skilled team of nationally renowned judges who evaluated 2,249 kinds of cheese, yogurts, butter, and other dry dairy products.

Dairy makers from California, Ohio, Texas, and of course Wisconsin attended the event.

An Aged Gouda won first place. The cheese, called Europa, is made by the team at Arethusa Farm Dairy in Bantam, Connecticut.

With an impressive score of 98.739 out of 100, Europa topped 2,249 entries from 197 dairy companies and cooperatives across 35 U.S. states in this year’s United States Championship Cheese Contest to win the coveted top prize.