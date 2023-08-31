Apple Watch notifies Racine County Sheriff's Office of serious crash, driver airlifted to local hospital

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine County Sheriff's Office has an Apple Watch to thank after it helped deputies locate a crash and fly the driver to a local hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, the Racine County Communications Center received a call from an Apple Watch early Thursday morning saying the owner of the watch had been involved in a serious crash.

Apple provided the location of the crash, near Downy Drive and Plank Road in Dover, where deputies found a vehicle fifty yards off the roadway. The vehicle was upside down in a farm field with serious damage.

The driver, a 31-year-old woman from Waterford, was found unconscious and had to be flown to Froedtert Hospital due to her life-threatening injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Now, the Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash with help from the Racine County Major Crash Assistance Team.

