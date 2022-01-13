Apartment proposal: Mayfair Collection of Wauwatosa could include affordable housing

WAUWATOSA, Wisc. — The new apartments at Mayfair Collection could include affordable housing.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the 56 apartments could be for seniors and renters earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area's median income level.

It is a part of an 80-unit development in two buildings planned by West Allis developer MSP Real Estate Inc.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports that the apartments would be evenly split between two buildings standing four or five stories tall. Twenty-four apartments would have market-rate rent.

The buildings would become part of the broader Mayfair Collection at Burleigh and Mayfair roads. The new buildings would go up north of the high-end Synergy apartments, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

MSP Real Estate used affordable housing tax credits to also finance the 118-unit River Parkway Senior Apartments at West State Street and River Parkway in Wauwatosa. The Milwaukee Business Journal reports that those apartments were recognized in the global program, 2021 Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip