Apartment fire near 61st and Cold Spring in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Several units appear to be a total loss after an apartment building caught fire near 61st and Cold Spring in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon.

At the scene, TMJ4 News saw at least 8 windows torched by the flames. A number of engines from local fire departments responded.

TMJ4 61st and Hope

No word yet from officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

TMJ4 61st and Hope

