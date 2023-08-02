Watch Now
Apartment fire near 61st and Cold Spring in Milwaukee

Several units appear to be a total loss after an apartment building caught fire near 61st and Cold Spring in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon. At the scene, TMJ4 News saw at least 8 windows torched by the flames. A number of engines from local fire departments responded.
Posted at 3:50 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 17:13:31-04

MILWAUKEE — Several units appear to be a total loss after an apartment building caught fire near 61st and Cold Spring in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon.

At the scene, TMJ4 News saw at least 8 windows torched by the flames. A number of engines from local fire departments responded.

No word yet from officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

