Apartment evacuation: Building owner meets first deadline under state emergency order

MILWAUKEE — The owners of Community Within the Corridor (CWC) apartments have met their first deadline under an emergency order from the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Both a spokesperson for the apartment developers and the state DNR confirmed a Friday noon deadline was met.

According to public records, the apartment owners said they would submit updated information to the DNR about a system designed to keep toxic vapor out of the apartments. Last week, the DNR laid out a number of requirements for CWC in an emergency order enforced under potential prosecution by the attorney general.

The order followed the detection of trichloroethylene, or TCE, in the building and the subsequent evacuation of around 150 people by the city on March 25. According to the DNR, TCE is a solvent often used in industrial processes, especially as a metal degreaser. The state Department of Health Services said it's a known carcinogen.

Nearly two weeks after the evacuation, tenants are still unable to return home. In a statement this week, the CWC said it's "hard to provide an exact time frame [of return] at this point."

The Friday deadline under the state's order was just a first step for CWC.

The developers must also document and report steps they're taking to address the health hazard by early May or as otherwise directed by the DNR.

So far, the owners' environmental consultant has been submitting progress reports. A recent report shows that while TCE levels have fallen in certain units, they're still too high for safe living under state health guidelines.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip