AP source: Jokic captures 2nd straight NBA MVP award

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic gestures after hitting a 3-point basket against the Golden State Warriors in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round Western Conference playoff series Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:17 AM, May 09, 2022
DENVER (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says Denver’s Nikola Jokic has won his second consecutive Most Valuable Player award, after a season in which he finished with numbers never before seen in league history.

The NBA was preparing to make the announcement official in the coming days, likely this week, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the voting results have not been announced.

ESPN, citing sources, first reported that Jokic would be named the MVP. The Nuggets’ 7-foot center was the first player in league history to eclipse 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season.

