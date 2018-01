Quitting cold turkey in 2018 could be a reality for Milwaukee residents.

A $7 million research grant is funding a study to help people quit smoking.

QUITS, or the Quitting Using Intensive Treatments Study, is free to participate in and will offer innovative treatment for people trying to quit smoking cigarettes.

QUITS will combine two medicines that end smoking to measure the effectiveness for people who have a hard time quitting.

The study is open to people in the Madison and Milwaukee areas.

For more information visit the UW Center for Tobacco Research and Intervention here.