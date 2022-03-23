Watch
Antetokounmpo returns, Bucks roll to 126-98 win over Bulls

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled by Chicago Bulls' Tristan Thompson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 9:39 PM, Mar 22, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 17 rebounds in his return to action and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 126-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Antetokounmpo missed the Bucks’ 138-119 loss at Minnesota on Saturday due to a sore right knee.

Milwaukee played without All-Star forward Khris Middleton because of a sore left wrist.

Jrue Holiday had 27 points. Brook Lopez made his first start for Milwaukee since the season opener.

The 7-footer had come off the bench for the Bucks’ last three games after missing 67 due to a back injury.

