MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Orlando Magic 117-108 on Saturday night to open a two-game set.

The teams will meet again Monday night in Milwaukee.

Bobby Portis had a season-high 24 points along with 15 rebounds to help the Bucks win their third straight and improve to 9-8.

They’re above .500 for the first time since they were 3-2 on Oct. 27.

Orlando lost for the fifth time in six games to fall to an East-worst 4-13.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip