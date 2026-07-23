MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Antetokounmpo Academy is wrapping up its third straight year in Milwaukee this week, even as its namesake, Giannis Antetokounmpo, was traded to the Miami Heat this summer.

The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation made clear the trade does not change its investment in the city.

"It's where he's raised a family, built a family. It's where his brothers have played. He's really been explicit about how much this place means to him," Lauren Cochlin, the foundation's global director, said.

For 13 years, Milwaukee helped shape the player Giannis became. Now, the foundation's focus is on helping the city's next generation grow.

"They were adamant that CAFF support should still retain roots in Milwaukee, and so you'll see us for years to come. This place will always be home to them," Cochlin expressed.

The free, three-week camp served 100 Milwaukee youth — 50 boys and 50 girls — and offered more than just basketball.

"We get a lot of equipment, shoes, gear, stuff like that. Just all for free, you know. Going on fun trips – we went to a Brewers game yesterday," eighth grader Markell Shaw said.

Campers also spent time on the court running drills and competing.

Watch: Antetokounmpo Academy returns for third year as family foundation reaffirms Milwaukee commitment

Antetokounmpo Academy returns for third year as family foundation reaffirms Milwaukee commitment

"You know, we get warmed up. Then we either do like championship shooting or stations," sophomore Nevaeh Fitzgerald said.

But the camp's bigger mission goes beyond athletics.

"Our goal is that they leave camp and they feel a little bit more confident in themselves, and we've built some good character. They understand what it means to be a servant leader in the community. Or to be a good teammate, to be resilient," Cochlin said.

Along with completing service projects, campers attended classroom sessions with guest speakers and focused on personal development.

"We talk about mental health. We talk about our emotions, how our emotions are on the court and off the court, and how we can grow on the court and stuff like that," Fitzgerald said.

The goal, organizers say, is not to create the next Giannis — it's to help create better people.

"Be a good person. Because if you aren't being a good person, then you're not going to be anything really. And that's what they all told me: to be a good person. And that's why we love this camp," Shaw said.

Fitzgerald echoed that sentiment.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity, and we're lucky that we get to come here for free," Fitzgerald said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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