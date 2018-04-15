Antarctica: WI now showing at First Stage

MILWAUKEE -- There are cracks in the society, that only the boy can see, in ANTARCTICA, WI.

The First Stage takes you through the lives of teenagers dealing with police brutality, school and sexuality in this play that runs through April 22.

This comes from international, award-winning playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer. The world premiere production was inspired by Kruckemeyer’s own conversations with young people in Milwaukee.

It tells the story of a very special boy, one who sees more deeply than others. He sees so much that he loves in his city, but he also sees the fractures. When he begins to see icebergs floating into Milwaukee, he alone must find a way to help his community navigate through the dangerous waters.

ANTARCTICA, WI runs April 6 – 22, 2018 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts in the Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online by clicking here.