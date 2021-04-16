Another bomb threat turns out to be false at Ozaukee Co. diner

CEDARBURG — Another bomb threat that turned out to be false was reported at a diner in Cedarburg in Ozaukee County Friday.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the office received a report that a bomb had exploded at Wayne’s Drive-In at 1331 Covered Bride Rd. in the Town of Cedarburg, around 1:18 p.m.

The office says the initial report came in the form of a phone call to the Cedarburg Police Department. The caller was not identified.

Wayne’s was open for business at the time of the call. Responding deputies evacuated the diner.

A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office bomb dog searched the area and found no evidence of a bomb or of one exploding.

Wayne's then reopened.

The Sheriff's Office says preliminary information suggested that the incident was similar to a bomb threat that occurred to a business in the City of West Bend on April 8.

Also on Friday, another bomb threat was reported at Waukesha West High School. That threat also turned out to be false, according to the school district.

