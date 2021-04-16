Bomb threat turns out to be false alarm at Waukesha West High School

A bomb threat reported at Waukesha West High School Friday morning turned out to be a false alarm, the Waukesha School District says.

Around 10 a.m., the school's principal was alerted of an anonymous bomb threat with a specific classroom and a time of day mentioned, according to a statement issued by the school district.

The school was evacuated. Authorities, including bomb dogs from Milwaukee County, searched the specific area mentioned in the report. But no bomb was found.

Classes at the school then resumed for the day.

"Thank you to the West team for their quick response to the situation and to the Waukesha Police Department, Waukesha Fire Department, and Milwaukee law enforcement for their assistance today," the school district said in the statement.

