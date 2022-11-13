Annual Fatherhood Summit empowers hundreds through resource fair

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative held its annual summit Saturday drawing men from all walks of life together to share resources.

Dozens of men all across the city gathered at Destiny Youth Plaza to listen to speakers and panel discussions geared to create conversations on the struggles many African American fathers face today.

The initiative started in 2005 under former Mayor Tom Barrett.

"What we want to do is make sure people know that help is available," said Darryl Davidson, Director of the Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative.

The summit showcased resources ranging from mental health counselors to employment opportunities.

The Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative helps men across the city connect with the following services:

Health Literacy (Making health information understandable)

Health screenings, vaccines, and testing (COVID-19 included)

Parenting

Child support interest debt relief

Driver’s license recovery

Employment

Education

Violence prevention

Shawn Muhammad attended the event at its inception.

"I was a single parent, father, and divorcee. I had custody of my children on my own just trying to find my way and I needed guidance," said Muhammad.

Muhammad was able to retrieve his license and gain helpful advice on child support that has helped him navigate life as a father.

"I was able to access resources here and I was able to access other men who had gone through what I had gone through or were going through what I was going through and I was able to draw strength from them."

If you need help addressing a fatherhood concern, you do not have to wait until the summit. MFI staff are available daily (except weekends) at 414-286-5653.

