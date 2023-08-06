Annual Ethan's Run Against Addiction in Greenfield Saturday

The annual Ethan's Run Against Addiction was held at Konkel Park in Greenfield Saturday morning.

The run/walk is held in memory of Ethan Monson-Dupuis, who died in 2016 from an accidental overdose.

Over 500 people registered for the event, including a mix of in person and virtual attendees.

The event raises money for Ethan's Fund, which helps provide scholarships for the Culver Alumni House, a sober living facility. Additionally, the fund supports treatment services at the Dewey Center. The event also works to destigmatize addiction.

Multiple resource tables were set up for attendees to learn more about drug and alcohol addiction, and supporting loved ones in recovery. The Wisconsin Faces of Addiction and Recovery Quilts were also on display.

Meteorologist Kristen Kirchhaine was the emcee for the event.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip