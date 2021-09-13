Anissa Weier, one of two girls involved in 'Slender Man' stabbings, to be released Monday

Anissa Weier, one of two girls involved in the 'Slender Man' stabbings, is being conditionally released Monday afternoon from a mental hospital and will live with her father.

According to the plan, a case manager will drive Weier to all of her health and counseling appointments. She will have a curfew. She won't be able to leave the county or stay overnight anywhere without permission. She cannot leave the state. She cannot have access to social media, and her internet activity will be monitored. Weier will also have a 24/7 GPS monitor.

"The court does not find that there is clear and convincing evidence that Miss Weier poses a significant threat of bodily harm to herself or others or serious property damage," Judge Michael Bohren said.

In a letter she wrote to the court, Weier expressed that she had exhausted all of her treatment options at the mental health institution. In order to reintegrate and be a productive member of society, Weier said she needed to be released. She expressed interest in pursuing higher education and apologized for the stabbing.

Weier was one of the two Waukesha girls that took park in the stabbing of a classmate, Payton Leutner, after a fictional horror character named 'Slender Man' told them to do so. The other girl involved, Morgan Geyser, is serving 40 years at a mental health facility. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

Weier has spent the last few years at a mental institution after being convicted.

Prosecutors have argued against the release, saying that Weier is a danger to others.

The court has redacted most information regarding to Weier's release so it is not clear exactly what time she has or will be released Monday.

