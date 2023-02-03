Anime Milwaukee 2023 takes over this Wisconsin Center this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Anime Milwaukee is back! The Wisconsin Center downtown will be filled with people celebrating Japanese animation and pop culture this weekend.

The three-day festival is expected to have an economic impact of $3.1 million on the downtown area, according to Anime MKE's website.

Anime MKE celebrates and educates fans about anime, manga, Asian culture, music, and gaming, according to Anime Milwaukee.

The festival will feature cosplay, 24-hour gaming, concerts, dances, panels, shopping, food, and more.

Registration for the event ranges from $50 -$65, with registration hours beginning at 9 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

More details can be found on the Anime MKE website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip