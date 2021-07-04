Watch
Anderson, Pirates win 2-0 to stop Brewers' 11-game run

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 4:09 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 17:09:45-04

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched seven sparkling innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates ended Milwaukee’s 11-game winning streak with a 2-0 victory over the Brewers.

Kevin Newman homered and Wilmer Difo had an RBI double as the Pirates stopped a six-game slide. Milwaukee managed just three hits off Anderson, who broke a personal five-game skid. The left-hander struck out six and walked two while throwing 93 pitches. Milwaukee’s winning streak was the second-longest in franchise history.

The Brewers won their first 13 games in 1987. David Bednar and Richard Rodriguez finished the four-hitter with one inning apiece. Rodriguez earned his 11th save in 13 opportunities by completing the Pirates’ third shutout of the season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

