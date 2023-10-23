An inside look at the clinic helping Milwaukee's gun violence victims heal

MILWAUKEE — Every day in Milwaukee, an average of 2 and a half people are shot and injured.

876 were shot last year and with less than 3 months to the end of the year, 722 have been shot.

Those seriously injured are sent to Froedtert Hospital. When they're released, they go to the advance care center where doctors do more than just bandage the wound.

TMJ4's Shannon Sims had to opportunity to see how it works, and learn about the innovative approach to medicine. Watch her report in the video at the top of this article.

