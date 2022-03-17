'An incredible impact': Green Bay Packers re-sign linebacker De'Vondre Campbell

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday the team re-signed linebacker De'Vondre Campbell.

ESPN reported Monday that Campbell has agreed to re-sign with the Packers on a five-year deal worth $50 million.

“In just one season De’Vondre made an incredible impact on this team with his on-field performance and leadership,” said General Manager Brian Gutekunst. “We are excited that he is returning to the Packers to build upon last year and help lead our defense in the years to come.”

ESPN reports that the 28-year-old went from unemployed until last June to first-time All-Pro in January. He played last season on a one-year, $2 million contract that was signed during the final week of the Packers' off-season program, according to ESPN.

Campell played 91.6% of the defensive plays last season, his 145 tackles ranked seventh in the NFL and he was one of five players in the league with at least 100 solo tackles, ESPN reports.

"Campbell, who was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of the University of Minnesota, played four seasons for Atlanta (2016-19) and one season for the Arizona Cardinals (2020) before joining the Packers in August 2021," the Packers said in a statement. "Over his first six years in the league, he played in 91 regular-season games with 86 starts and registered 607 tackles (404 solo), 31 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks, 19 QB hits, five interceptions, 24 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries."

Campbell was named All-Pro by The Associated Press in his lone season with the Packers.

