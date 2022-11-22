Amtrak train crash: Victim identified as 61-year-old Brookfield resident

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Police identified the victim who died after an Amtrak train traveling from Chicago crashed into a car on the tracks in Brookfield.

The driver of the vehicle, 61-year-old Thomas Seonbuchner of Brookfield, died on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the intersection of Brookfield and River roads.

City of Brookfield police responded to the railroad tracks south of River Road around 5:05 p.m. for a report of a train crashing into a vehicle. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver, Seonbuchner, had driven around the train crossing gates, police said.

According to Amtrak, Empire Builder Train 7 was traveling from Chicago to Seattle when a car that "was obstructing the track came into contact with the train."

Amtrak reported no injuries to the 183 passengers or crew onboard.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information about this incident, contact Captain Chris Garcia at the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

A fatal crash with an Amtrak train happened in the same area in 2019. On Feb. 18, 2019, a 70-year-old man died near the railroad crossing at Brookfield and River roads. That train was also heading to Seattle and was carrying 193 passengers. None of the passengers were injured.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in the country.

