Amtrak train traveling from Chicago crashes into car in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — An Amtrak train traveling from Chicago crashed into a car in Brookfield on Thursday.

Officials responded to the area of Brookfield Road and River Road around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Amtrak, Empire Builder Train 7 was traveling from Chicago to Seattle when a car that "was obstructing the track came into contact with the train."

TMJ4 TMJ4 News crews on scene say there is a damaged car near the tracks.

Amtrak says there are no reported injuries to the 183 passengers or crew onboard. There is no word yet on how many people were in the vehicle and if there are any injuries.

According to Amtrak, Empire Builder Train 27 also departed Chicago on Thursday and stopped west of Milwaukee due to ongoing EMS and police activity near the tracks.

TMJ4 Police scene near River Road and Brookfield Road on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Amtrak said they expect a lengthy delay and will provide updates as they learn more.

The City of Brookfield Police Department is in command of the incident.

A fatal crash with an Amtrak train happened in the same area in 2019. On Feb. 18, 2019, a 70-year-old man died near the railroad crossing at Brookfield and River roads. That train was also heading to Seattle and was carrying 193 passengers. None of the passengers were injured.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in the country.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

