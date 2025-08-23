American Red Cross begins outreach for southeastern Wisconsin residents impacted by historic floods

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin has begun outreach to offer financial assistance to southeastern Wisconsin residents whose homes sustained major damage from the recent devastating floods across the area.

The Red Cross has worked with local state and county officials in damage assessment, identifying areas impacted by the flooding.

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 26, the American Red Cross of Wisconsin will be actively reaching out to families and individuals whose homes they have confirmed were destroyed or sustained major structural damage.

The Red Cross says financial assistance will be available to those who have qualifying damage.

Individuals identified by the Red Cross will receive an invitation to apply. The invitation may come via email, text, or phone call from the Red Cross. If you received an invitation, you are encouraged to follow the instructions provided.

For residents who have not yet been contacted, assistance is still available. Impacted individuals are urged to visit the Red Cross online or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to provide the information needed to begin the application process.

People dealing with flood damage, looking to contact the Red Cross, can also scan the QR code below.

American Red Cross of Wisconsin

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin wants to make sure anyone affected knows there is help available.

“Our priority is to connect with every family facing major damage from the floods and make sure they know help is available,” said Cat Rabenstine, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross of Wisconsin. “We are committed to walking alongside our neighbors in the recovery process.”

