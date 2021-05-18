'American Pickers' show looking for treasures in Wisconsin

The History Channel's "American Pickers" is looking for hidden treasures in Wisconsin.

The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce posted to social media that American Pickers is looking for "large, rare collections & things they've never seen before."

If you have such treasures, you can reach out to the show by calling 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878) or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.

They ask you to share your name, city and state, contact information, and a brief description of your collection.

The American Pickers are only picking private collections - not at stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public, according to the chamber of commerce.

The Pickers will be in Wisconsin this July.

