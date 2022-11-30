American Family selling Milwaukee building that was supposed to be new office

MILWAUKEE — American Family Insurance is selling the downtown Milwaukee building it bought for $9.6 million with the intention of turning it into a new corporate office.

COVID-19 in part foiled those plans, so AmFam leadership has decided to get rid of the building.

The building used to house the old Mandel Graphic Solutions plant and parking lot on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

AmFam bought the building in 2019, intending to renovate it and house about 400 employees there.

Now, though, AmFam tells the BizJournal they reevaluated and decided they don't need that much space in downtown Milwaukee.

“When the pandemic opened up options for how and where employees work, it meant American Family, like so many other companies, had to evaluate our real estate footprint and the space we need for the future,” said AmFam vice president of business and workplace services, Kari Grasee.

American Family Insurance is based in Madison, Wis.

