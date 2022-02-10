American Family Insurance will raise its minimum wage to $23 an hour

MILWAUKEE — American Family Insurance announced Wednesday it is raising its minimum hourly wage to $23 an hour.

The wage increase will take effect in July and will result in raises for more than 2,000 employees at American Family group companies, according to a news releases. The company also hopes the increase will draw and retain talent.

This is the company's second increase in two years. In January of 2020, the group announced a raise in minimum pay to $20 an hour.

“American Family strives to be an employer of choice, and compensation is one way to achieve that by remaining competitive in a tight job market,” said Tracy Schweitzer, American Family chief people officer. “This increase recognizes the importance of having top talent to provide exceptional service to our customers, while helping employees develop successful careers here.”

More than 13,200 people work at the companies, which include: American Family Insurance based in Madison, Homesite Group in Boston, The General in Nashville, Main Street America Insurance in Jacksonville, and CONNECT in DePere.

