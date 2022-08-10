American Airlines cuts 28,000 Milwaukee flights, eliminates flights from MKE to Miami

MILWAUKEE — American Airlines has cut 28,000 Milwaukee flights from its November schedule and eliminated an entire route from MKE, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

All 28,000 of the flights were domestic, dozens of which were between Milwaukee and Philadelphia. A couple of flights between Mitchell and Dallas/Fort Worth were canceled as well.

In addition to canceling flights, American Airlines also eliminated an entire route from the Milwaukee schedule. They have terminated the service between MKE and Miami International, the business journal reported.

These November cuts represent about 17% of American Airlines flight schedule for that month, with the number of passenger seats cut by 13.5%.

The news comes after American Airlines cut 15,000 flights from its September and October schedules, and as other airlines trim their schedules. The Milwaukee Business Journal reported Southwest Airlines cut 6.9% of its scheduled flights in June, and Delta cut thousands of flights this summer as well.

Officials with American Airlines said the company is taking "proactive steps to build additional buffer" into the schedule for the remainder of the year, according to the business journal.

“These adjustments are in line with our approach to our network and schedule planning throughout the year," American said in a statement in reference to the latest cuts for November. "Preliminary schedules are published 331 days in advance and then adjustments are made closer in based on the schedule we intend to operate. We are now loading schedule adjustments approximately 100 days in advance, which is in line with how we adjusted our schedule in 2019 prior to the pandemic,” said American Airlines CEO Robert Ison in a second-quarter earnings call, according to the business journal.

