America Votes: 'Odd Couple' Republicans and Democrats attend local VP Harris Town Hall.

Vice President Kamala Harris returned to southeastern Wisconsin two weeks out from Election Day.

Harris was in Brookfield Monday night, teaming up with some well-known conservatives all to sway independents and moderate Republicans.

If the Harris campaign wanted to find undecided voters, especially Republicans, they found them among the invited guests for the town hall.

Dan Voboril had the last question of the night.

A lifelong Republican says he is still undecided with 15 days to go until election day.

"Yes, definitely," said Voboril when asked if this was the hardest year ever to decide who would get his vote.

The Waukesha Republican and local private school teacher found himself in good company at the Harris-Cheney event.

"Welcome to this production of 'The Odd Couple'," said former conservative radio talk show host Charlie Sykes, who moderated the event at the Harris Theater inside the Sharon Lynn Wilson Performing Arts Center.

It was an hour-long town hall with Vice President Harris and former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney. Sykes and Cheney say they are voting for Harris in 2024

Voboril says he's turned off by what he sees as the tone and toxicity of the campaign compared to previous Republican races.

"How are you going to try to include other people who aren't MAGA's" said Voboril, but are somebody like me who voted for Republicans since Ronald Reagan."

Democrats see courage in Cheney's decision to back Harris. This is the second event between Cheney and Harris in Wisconsin,

"This republic only survives if we protect it, and that means putting partisan politics aside, said Cheney, "And standing up for the Constitution and for what's right and loving our country more.”

Watch: Harris and Liz Cheney campaign together in battleground states.

Harris campaigns with Liz Cheney

Cheney lost her Wyoming seat after she co-chaired the January 6th House Select Committee investigation of the attack on the Capitol and former President Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Harris is hoping to pick up GOP voters who are fed up with Donald Trump's record and rhetoric.

"One of the issues that I think has resulted in the kind of toxicity that you've been describing,” said Harris, "Is that he [Trump] tends to encourage us as Americans to point our fingers at each other. That's not in our best interest.”

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik isn't worried about Cheney.

"I defeated Liz Cheney," said Stefanik who chairs the House Republican Conference.

Rep. Stefanik met with Wisconsin Republican in Grafton last week.

She told TMJ4, voters are not paying attention to Cheney.

"They're paying attention to between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Who is going to help with better wages, better salary, cut taxes, a stronger economy, and pro US manufacturing and that overwhelmingly as President Trump.”

The Brookfield campaign event was the third and final Harris-Cheney town hall of the day; the pair started in Pennsylvania, then on to Michigan before wrapping up in Wisconsin.

All three are battleground states.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error