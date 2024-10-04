America Votes 2024: VP Harris plays up GOP support at Wisconsin rally.

RIPON, Wis. — Vice President Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail in Ripon, Wis. with one the most outspoken critics of former President Donald Trump — in the town Republicans believe is the birthplace of the party.

First up was Liz Cheney and a standing ovation from the crowd at Ripon College who broke into a "Thank-you, Liz," chant.

Cheney, a lifelong Ronald Reagan Republican is voting for Kamla Harris, saying the events of January 6th made her question Donald Trump's "fidelity to the constitution."

"In this election, putting patriotism ahead of partisanship is not an aspiration it is our duty, said Cheney who was born in Madison, Wis.

Harris also believes democracy is on the ballot.

"We must hold sacred America's rule of law, free and fair elections and the peaceful transfer of power," said Harris in a 20-minute speech.

Ripon Alum Dyke Justin voted for Trump in 2016 but said never again.

"January 6th response, that was terrible of Trump, and I just can't stomach it," Justin said.

Jean Plout said it's all about the economy for her.

"I like what Kamala says. She's got ideas, and she's made a plan," said Plout, who attended her first every Harris rally. The other side keeps talking about it, but I don't hear a plan."

The state's Republican Party Chair Brian Schimming said voters are more focused on pocketbook issues and Harris's record, and not endorsements.

"The truth of the matter is, what moves voters is what they're paying at the grocery store, and what mortgage rates are, and folks coming over an open border on this country's southern edge and violent crime, that's what really moves voters," said Schimming.

Trump will be in Dodge County Sunday for his fourth Wisconsin event in eight days.

Both teams will campaign down to the wire in battleground Wisconsin to find any last-minute voters.

As of Thursday, 116,000 Wisconsin voters already made up their minds by voting early.

