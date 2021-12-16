'America mourns with Waukesha': First Lady Dr. Biden meets with victim's families of Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden met with first responders and victim's families at the Waukesha City Hall Wednesday night following the tragic events of the Waukesha Christmas parade.

"All of America mourns with Waukesha," Dr. Biden said. "There is sorrow here in Waukesha and throughout our country."

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff also thanked the community for stepping up to help each other.

"We are sending you strength," Emhoff said.

It was an emotional evening in Waukesha as Dr. Biden recalled each of the six people killed in the Waukesha parade tragedy, telling a story about each person who died.

"Lee, one of the smallest, but feistiest Dancing Grannies, who rescued bulldogs and always knew how to make people laugh," Dr. Biden recalled.

Dr. Biden, Emhoff, and the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy visited a memorial in downtown Waukesha to place flowers and pause for a moment of silence.

Dr. Biden quoted scripture and highlighted the communities unquestionable resilience during a dark and tragic time.

"The Dancing Grannies keeps dancing, the high school band keeps marching, and Waukesha is light up blue. That is the antidote to darkness," said Dr. Biden.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip