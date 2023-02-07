AMC Theatres new pricing system to charge tickets based on seat location

MILWAUKEE — Movie theater chain AMC announced it will begin charging more for certain seats.

On Monday, AMC released a statement introducing their new value pricing system called Sightline. According to AMC's news release, Sightline will provide moviegoers with seating selections based on their sightline of the movie screen within the auditorium, creating a three-tiered pricing system.

The three different seat-pricing options are:

Standard Sightline: The most common in AMC auditoriums and will remain the traditional cost of a ticket.



Value Sightline: The seats in the front row of the auditoriums as well as some select ADA seats, which will be available at a lower price than Standard Sightline. According to AMC, it is important to note that Value-Sightline pricing is only available to AMC Stubs members, however, this does include the free tier membership.



Preferred Sightline: These seats are in the middle of the auditorium and are priced slightly higher than Standard Sightline seats. Those who are AMC Stubs A-List members are able to reserve seats in the Preferred Sightline Section at no additional cost.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP and CMO, AMC Theatres. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”

Not all AMC theatres use the Sightline system yet, however, those that do will provide a detailed map that clearly outlines each seating option during the ticket purchasing process whether that be online, on the AMC app, or at the box office.

Sightline will be applied to all shows that begin after 4 p.m. and is not applicable on Discount Tuesdays. According to AMC, Sightline is expected to be enacted at every AMC and AMC Dine-In location by the end of 2023.

The closest AMC Theatre in our area is located inside Mayfair Mall, 25000 N. Mayfair Road, in Wauwatosa.

