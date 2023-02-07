Watch Now
AMC Theatres new pricing system to charge tickets based on seat location

Sightline will be at all AMC locations by the end of 2023 and will offer three different ticket price options depending on the sightline of the movie screen from the seat
A pedestrian walks by the newly reopened AMC 34th Street theater on March 5, 2021, in New York. AMC Theatres says it will have 98% of its U.S. movie theaters open on Friday, with more expected to open by March 26. Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. are up more than 4% before the market open on Thursday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 8:24 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 21:24:36-05

MILWAUKEE — Movie theater chain AMC announced it will begin charging more for certain seats.

On Monday, AMC released a statement introducing their new value pricing system called Sightline. According to AMC's news release, Sightline will provide moviegoers with seating selections based on their sightline of the movie screen within the auditorium, creating a three-tiered pricing system.

The three different seat-pricing options are:

  • Standard Sightline: The most common in AMC auditoriums and will remain the traditional cost of a ticket.
  • Value Sightline: The seats in the front row of the auditoriums as well as some select ADA seats, which will be available at a lower price than Standard Sightline. According to AMC, it is important to note that Value-Sightline pricing is only available to AMC Stubs members, however, this does include the free tier membership.
  • Preferred Sightline: These seats are in the middle of the auditorium and are priced slightly higher than Standard Sightline seats. Those who are AMC Stubs A-List members are able to reserve seats in the Preferred Sightline Section at no additional cost.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP and CMO, AMC Theatres. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”

Not all AMC theatres use the Sightline system yet, however, those that do will provide a detailed map that clearly outlines each seating option during the ticket purchasing process whether that be online, on the AMC app, or at the box office.

Sightline will be applied to all shows that begin after 4 p.m. and is not applicable on Discount Tuesdays. According to AMC, Sightline is expected to be enacted at every AMC and AMC Dine-In location by the end of 2023.

The closest AMC Theatre in our area is located inside Mayfair Mall, 25000 N. Mayfair Road, in Wauwatosa.

